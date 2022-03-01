Wednesday hiring fair at Taxslayer Center to focus on jobs for young adults

MOLINE, Ill — The Quad Cities Chamber is hosting an event to help the area's young professionals find jobs at some of the largest employers and beyond.
The QCA Young Adult Hiring Fair will be held on March 2 from noon to 5 p.m. at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
The even will feature more than 30 companies, including some of the biggest Quad Cities employers, such as John Deere, Genesis and Elliot Aviation; looking for older high school students, college students and other young adults to fill full and part-time positions.
According to the chamber, the fair is part of an effort to keep young adults in the Quad Cities and give them the tools to succeed, which they believe is very important for the well-being of the young workforce and local businesses.
"When we keep young people here that helps the economy grow, that helps our families grow and it helps our schools to grow. It really serves a critical need for employers," said Mark Holloway, Vice President of Talent & Inclusion at the QC Chamber.