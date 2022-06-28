How the Quad Cities has lost women's health resources over the years

The reversal of Roe V. Wade is changing access to women's health resources nationwide; resources that have been scarce in the Quad Cities for nearly a decade.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Bettendorf was home to the only Planned Parenthood in the Quad Cities up until 2017. That's when former Governor Terry Brandstad signed a budget bill that allowed the state to stop funding from going to Planned Parenthood, resulting in the clinic's forced closure.

"Initially there was a coalition that was working to keep abortion out of the Quad Cities. and when that didn't happen, then our center opened. It was across the street from Planned Parenthood," said Linda Ruby, the Executive Director of Women's Choice Clinic.

Women's Choice Clinic is a faith-and-medical-based organization. The center remains open to this day.

During the weeks leading up to Planned Parenthood's close, it stopped all cancer screenings, birth control assistance, and all other services; only providing limited abortion care until they sold the building.

"When they closed down, then we actually purchased the building and moved across the street," Ruby said.

Today, Women's Choice Center resides in the lot that once was Planned Parenthood.

"We offer pregnancy testing ultrasound, we also offer resources as well, such as diapers, wipes, and any types of formula, baby items, maternity items, anything that we can do to provide support to families and also to provide informed choices as women and families are looking at their alternatives," said Ruby.

The center aims to help guide women through pregnancies. They do not, however, provide any cancer screenings, or services related to women's health outside of pregnancy, including abortions.

"We do not refer for abortions. But we absolutely do educate."