Salt and the storm: How plow drivers are keeping the Quad Cities roads clear

With the first 2022 winter storm in the Quad Cities coming, it takes proper timing and a special salt mix to keep the streets clear.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Quad Cities is expecting the first winter storm of 2022 to hit on Dec. 22.

With everyone preparing for the snow, bitter cold and high winds, city plow drivers are also gearing up to keep the roads clear.

A key tool for battling snow and ice is salt. Despite many industries still dealing with supply chain issues, the cities of Bettendorf and Moline said they have several thousand tons of salt stockpiled on top of what they use on average each year.

However, cost is another concern.

"We're paying about $12 a ton more for delivery," city of Moline Municipal Services Manager Rodd Schick said. "When you're talking about thousands of tons of salt, that's a lot of money."

This is why both departments always make sure to use salt efficiently.

To help with this, they both use a special blend that includes calcium chloride and beet juice.

Both departments prepare this salt treatment in-house, which they said saves taxpayer money since they don't have to buy higher cost salt that's pretreated.

"Road salt by itself becomes ineffective when temperatures fall below 15 degrees Fahrenheit, so we actually use a calcium blend with our salt brine to help increase the salt's effectiveness and melting properties," city of Bettendorf public works director Brian Schmidt said.

However, melting down snow is only one part of tackling extreme weather. Officials said high winds like the kinds expected in the upcoming winter storm can blow salt around, making it ineffective and a waste.

"On the front end of the storm, I anticipate us doing a lot of just pushing the snow and then once the wind starts subsiding, we'll actually go in and start applying road salt to the surface," Schmidt said.

Both directors added that even if wind doesn't blow the salt away, putting it down too early could bring a different problem to the roads. They explained that the salt could melt ice on the road, snow could blow on top and then freeze to create black ice.

"As the ice melts and dissipates, you now have moisture that's there - and then as more snow blows across it, it sticks," Schick said. "It can actually have an adverse effect on the pavement that causes additional accumulation to stay rather than continue to blow off like everything else is doing."

Schick added that the treated mixture helps with some of these issues. He said the mixture sticks down on the pavement and lasts longer, so it's not blown away as easily.

As a safety reminder to the public, both departments also said to give snow plow drivers plenty of space - to stay at least 50 feet behind.