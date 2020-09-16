A decades-old Quad Cities Thanksgiving tradition is still happening this year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bob Vogelbaugh made the announcement Wednesday morning. He is calling this year's dinner the 49 1/2 year, instead of the 50th year, due to the pandemic's forced changes.

This year's Thanksgiving meal will be a drive up event. There won't be any indoor dining like in years past, according to Vogelbaugh.

The event will run from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving day. The entrance is on the East side of South Park Mall, near Von Maur.

Vogelbaugh said he will miss the community atmosphere this year, but is glad the dinner can still happen this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I love to be together with everybody and the music and the dancing and everything, " Vogelbaugh said. "But, you know, it can't be, so you make the best of it, and I think we're going to make it a good year, a good Thanksgiving."

Vogelbaugh will be back next year for the official 50th dinner, he said.

If you need a ride to South Park Mall to pick up dinner on Thanksgiving, Metrolink can help. You can call (309) 788 - 3360 to reserve a time. Reservations are due before noon on November 23. Metrolink will confirm your specific time on the day before Thanksgiving.

Due to the pandemic, food donations cannot be accepted this year, Vogelbaugh said. If you'd still like to help support the dinner this year, Vogelbaugh said he can accept cash or check donations. You can send those donations to:

Mr. Thanksgiving

3704 26th St.