Boetje's Mustard added to 'Illinois Made' class of 2022

The group shows off businesses that "exemplify the hidden gems, experiences and one-of-a-kind products that make Illinois a great place."

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Editor's note: The video above aired on Oct. 1, 2020.

Thirty small businesses have been added to the Illinois Made program, including three from the Quad Cities region.

Boetje’s Mustard of Rock Island, Galena Bakehouse and Galena Spoon Company of Galena are the local favorites celebrating the honor. Every year more businesses are added to the program. The group is made of small businesses that exemplify the hidden gems, experiences and one-of-a-kind products that make Illinois a great place to explore for residents and visitors alike.

“I couldn’t be prouder to announce the 2022 Illinois Makers class—the most representative of our diverse state since the inception of the Illinois Made program,” Governor JB Pritzker said.

“Here in Illinois, we have it all: stunning wood carvings, mouthwatering pastries, and the most delicious barbeque in the nation—all thanks to our small businesses. With Small Business Saturday just around the corner, I encourage all residents and visitors to check out the 30 latest Makers that make Illinois, Illinois. Congratulations, Illinois Makers Class of 2022!”

Boetje's Mustard Gallery 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

More than 60% of the businesses chosen this year are owned by women or people of color. According to Governor Pritzker, that makes this group the most diverse since the program's inception.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our Illinois economy, and their distinctive products and experiences help make communities unique and provide locals and visitors alike with many reasons to explore our great state. We’re excited to announce the new class of Illinois Makers just in time for Small Business Saturday on November 26,” said Sylvia I. Garcia, Director of DCEO, which includes the Illinois Office of Tourism.

“We are thrilled to have the most diverse group of new Illinois Makers this year, who offer products made in Illinois and that highlight their craft, history and unique experiences,” Garcia said.

Galena Spoon Company Gallery 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

In total the program features 236 makers and business owners which Illinois Office of Tourism says drives tourism to every region of the state.

A complete list of the businesses inducted this year include:





Chicago & Beyond (Chicago & surrounding suburbs)

Arcely’s Bakery - Melrose Park, Franklin Park, Villa Park, and Cicero*

Dairyhäus - Rockton

South Side Blooms - Chicago

Pickard China - Antioch

Great Rivers Country (Northwest & Southwest Illinois)

Ardor Breads and Provisions - Peoria

Forgottonia Brewing - Macomb

Galena Bakehouse - Galena

JK Williams - Peoria

Old Herald Brewery and Distillery - Collinsville

Trails to Adventure (Southern Illinois)

Big Muddy Peddler - De Soto*

Davis Pastry - Anna

StarView Vineyards - Cobden*

Land of Lincoln (Central Illinois)

Ace Sign Company and Sign Museum - Springfield



The Illinois Office of Tourism (IOT) encourages residents to nominate businesses for the Illinois Made program; Nominate a local business using this form.

To learn more about the Illinois Made Program, visit: EnjoyIllinois.com/IllinoisMade.