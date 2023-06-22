Quad Cities airshow making preparations for this weekend

It's the first time the area has hosted the event since 2019.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — This week, crews have been coming in and setting up for this year's Quad City Air Show. It's the first time since 2019 that the area will be hosting the event.

The airshow will be hosted at the Davenport Municipal Airport and the Hopper family, who is organizing the event, say it's been a long time coming to bring the airshow back to the QC area.

"We had so much uncertainty at the time," Evan Hopper said. "During the last few years, we were not able to bring back the show and it hurt a lot. Now that we have the chance, it's all hands on deck for us to make this special."

Hopper said there is a lot of excitement for the show and they are expecting a big crowd this weekend.

Vendors from various locations have been traveling to Iowa to be able to help out with the big crowd. Greg Greco, one of the many vendors at this year's event, says he traveled from New York to be a part of this special weekend.

"It's been about four months of preparation for us," Greco said. "We've been hard at work, figuring out how many people should be expected and how much inventory we should have because we don't want to run out of our t-shirts."

Many local businesses - including food - are expected to be at the event.

Tickets for the show are still on sale and can be purchased online or at the gate. Those attending the event should note that their tickets will cost $10 more than they would online.