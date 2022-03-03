QC governments put nuclear power plant emergency response to the test

Local governments within a 10-mile radius of the power station are required to participate in these exercises every other year.

CORDOVA, Ill. — Editors note: The video above is aired on March 3.

On Tuesday, July 12, emergency response personnel from Illinois and Iowa, as well as members of Constellation - the nation's largest producer of carbon-free energy - will test emergency response plans for the area surrounding the Quad Cities Generation Station.

During the exercise, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will evaluate the different levels of government and their response to the test emergency. FEMA will then provide preliminary findings Friday, July 15 during a public meeting at the Quad Cities Station Training Building in Cordova.

The process of evaluating the full-scale response exercise takes months, so the preliminary findings are expected to be limited.

All local governments within a 10-mile radius of the power station are required to participate in these exercises every other year. The purpose is to provide training for state and local officials and test the implementation of the Illinois Plan for Radiological Accidents.