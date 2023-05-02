'Inspire, encourage, educate' l Davenport native shares music talent around the world

Byron "BK" Davis, originally from Davenport, performed at the Common Chord venue Sunday.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport native, who's been able to live out his dream, traveling around the world while performing music, returned home for concert.

Byron "BK" Davis played at the Common Chord venue in Davenport Sunday, Feb 5. News 8 spoke with the recording artist, who said his love for music was inspired by his family.

"It began with my mother who played piano and sang in church," Davis said. "She was a pretty good piano player and an incredible singer. When I was just a lad, a small lad, I used to sit on the piano bench next to her and watch her hands and listen to her voice."

Davis then started performing at his local church, and began writing songs at the age of 12. He also won his first talent contest at the same age.

"I am living the dream," Davis said. "And it's a marvelous, it's a spiritual thing."

Davis said he's traveled to a lot of countries.



"When I go to, let's say, Central America, or Egypt, or Japan, the food is different," Davis said. "The sound of the country is different because the folks are speaking their indigenous languages and customs are different. So, I take away from that, a sensibility of international etiquette."

Davis said his mission in music involves three words: "Inspire, encourage and educate."

"I try and share knowledge, musical knowledge, especially young, budding musicians," Davis said. "I try and encourage them and inspire them and educate them where they may need a little boost."

Davis is the first African American Steinway International Recording Artist from the state of Iowa. He said he rarely performs locally.

Davis is set to perform in Central America before returning to the U.S. and taking his talents to Florida in March.