Quad Cities mayors to host young adult hiring fair Tuesday

The hiring fair is targeted at those ages 16-24. There are full-time and part-time positions available including seasonal work.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Mayors from around the Quad Cities are coming together to host a hiring event for those between the ages of 16 and 24.

The Mayor's Young Adult Hiring Fair is being held on Tuesday, Feb. 21 from noon until 5:00 p.m. at the Waterfront Convention Center, located at 2021 State Street in Bettendorf.

“On behalf of all the mayors in the Quad Cities, we are honored to support our young adults in our community," Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher said. "This event promotes our future workforce and helps connect people to the resources needed to find a job.”

According to a press release, more than 50 companies will be involved in the hiring fair. Employers will be looking to fill part-time, full-time, summer and seasonal positions.

“No matter what side of the river you live on, we have employment opportunities in the Illinois and Iowa Quad Cities,” East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman said. “This event helps those kids in high school, early college or those just looking to work here in the Quad Cities. We come together as one community to help all of our young job seekers.”

Area school districts have been notified and area mayors say they expect hundreds of students to attend the event. The general public is also allowed and encouraged to attend.

Those coming to the fair should come prepared for an interview by dressing professionally in business casual attire and bringing copies of their resume.