Quad Cities Marathon to be held virtually

"I’d like to say we were forced into this position or this choice but actually it’s an easy choice."

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Quad-Cities Marathon will only be run virtually this year. Race organizers made the announcement on Friday, June 12.

QC Marathon Press Briefing The Quad Cities Marathon is set to announce their 2020 race plan amid the coronavirus pandemic. Posted by WQAD on Friday, June 12, 2020

Instead of a one-day event, runners can do their miles anytime in September from the 1st through the 27th.

They can also choose their own route to run.

Quad Cities Marathon Director Joe Moreno says that with the information they have it is the right decision to make.

"I’d like to say we were forced into this position or this choice but actually it’s an easy choice simply because we’re concerned about the health and welfare of everybody that participates in the event or volunteers and just the general public. We have to take that into serious consideration."