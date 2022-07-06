How many people traveled from QC International Airport this July 4 weekend?

The Moline airport reported the number of departing passengers was about 84% of what it had been in 2019 prior to the pandemic.

MOLINE, Ill. — This July 4 weekend, the Quad Cities International Airport reported seeing just shy of 5,800 passengers travel through TSA, the highest number of departing passengers for the holiday since pre-pandemic.

The Moline airport said its busiest travel day of the 2022 holiday weekend was June 30, with 975 passengers departing from Moline. July 4 came in second with 869 passengers, and the airport's slowest travel day was July 3, with 744 passengers.

The number of passengers who departed from the airport was about 84% of what it had been for the same holiday weekend in 2019 (6,889 passengers). In 2021, the airport saw 5,386 departing passengers. In 2020, it saw just 2,187.

The airport, though stable, has not yet fully recovered because of the ongoing pilot and crew shortage and because carrier Delta has not yet restored service from Moline to Detroit, a spokesperson with the Quad Cities International Airport said.

The Associated Press reported more than 9 million flyers flocked to U.S. airports between Thursday and Sunday. On Friday, travel peaked at 2.49 million, a pandemic-era record.