Quad Cities International Airport to receive $5.6 million for improvements

The funding is part of the largest statewide capital investment program for airports in Illinois history.

MOLINE, Ill — The Quad Cities International Airport is among 96 Illinois public airport projects receiving funds for improvements.

On Wednesday, Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced a $94 million package, including $11.5 million in local contributions, totaling over $105 million to invest in planning, construction, reconstruction, development and improvements to public airports.

QC International Airport will receive $3.3 million for entrance road realignment and $2.3 million for aircraft parking expansion.

“Crucially, these dollars are going first and foremost to projects that might not otherwise be eligible for the full federal funding that they need to finish," Pritzker said. "We want our airports throughout the state to be the best in the nation, and these airport grants are making a real difference. Every community deserves prosperity, safety, resiliency, and opportunity – and that’s what this program seeks to advance.”

The improvements are aimed at community benefits from aviation access, good-paying jobs during construction and long-term opportunities for workforce expansion.

U.S. House Representative Cheri Bustos echoed Pritzker's statements and believes more jobs will be available as a result of the state's airport improvement plans.

“It was an honor to join Governor Pritzker today to announce $94 million in funding for airports across Illinois, including $5.6 million for our Quad Cities International Airport,” Bustos said. “This historic investment will help improve safety and efficiency at airports big and small throughout the state - all while creating good-paying jobs in our communities. I look forward to seeing these funds, and the billions passed for aviation in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, putting folks to work in Northwest and Central Illinois.”

Each project is part of the 'Rebuild Illinois' plans which includes $33.2 billion over six years invested in the state's transportation system, creating jobs, and promoting economic growth.