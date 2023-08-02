Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival dates announced

The family-friendly event will take place at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. Shows will start around 6 p.m. each night.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video attached aired on July 31, 2023.

The Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival is quickly approaching, with shows on Friday, August 11, and Saturday, August 12.

The family-friendly event will take place at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. Shows will start around 6 p.m. each night. The event space will be open at 4 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The festival raises money for local nonprofits and this year, funds will go to the Quad City Veterans Outreach Group and the Quad City Friends Community Social Club. While there is no admission cost, donations are accepted for the organizations.

On Friday, there will be a Bikes and Balloons night where bikers can park their motorcycles for people to look at ahead of the balloon show. Saturday will have a Hot Rods and Hot Air Balloons Car Show where car enthusiasts get a chance to shine.

After the shows conclude, pilots will come back to land and re-inflate their balloons for a "night glow" on both nights, according to a press release about the event.

In addition to the free balloon show in the sky, tethered rides are available for $20 for those interested in flying.

Blankets or chairs are encouraged and there will also be food vendors from across the Quad Cities. The event is dependent on the weather.