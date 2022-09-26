American Cruise Lines docked two of its newest river boats at River Heritage Park in Davenport.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — After the much-heralded Viking Mississippi cruise ship stopped in Davenport on Sept. 7 for the first time, more river cruise ships made their debuts in town on Sept. 26.

American Cruise Lines docked two of its newest ships at River Heritage Park in Davenport on Monday. The American Symphony and the American Melody set sail on Mississippi River, both for the first time within the last year.

Frank Klipsch, City Partnerships and Special Projects Director for American Cruise Lines, said today is a special occasion for the ships and for the Quad Cities community.

"This is a unique opportunity, the first time we've had two luxury cruise line ships here in the Quad Cities, and it's great that American Cruise Lines can be the company that actually brings them here," Klipsch said.

Today is also the first time the American Symphony ship is docking in the Quad Cities. Both ships routes will travel along the Mississippi River from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Passengers aboard the ships say they have enjoyed the adventure.

"This is actually my third American Cruise Line cruise in a year. And they've all been just amazing. Been pretty sold on the way they run things and the food, and we've just always had a wonderful time," Teresa Whitson, an American Symphony passenger, said.

Both ships can hold up to 175 passengers and included several amenities to ensure the guests' stay is satisfactory. American Cruise Line plans on adding a fifth boat to its fleet, American Serenade, that will plans to make a stop in the Quad Cities in 2023.