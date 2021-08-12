Quad Cities health leaders express concern after rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Health officials from the Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition shared recent findings from a spike in positive cases.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — A recent surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations has health leaders across the community urging caution after seeing a rise in numbers.

Members of the Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition pulled together up-to-date information and shared their findings on Wednesday, Dec. 8th.

Dr. Christopher Crome, Genesis Health Systems Vice President of Medical Affairs, believes an increase in Covid cases is likely due to a number of different factors: a lack of masking and physical distancing indoors, large indoor gatherings, and current low vaccination rates in the community.

He also says hospitals are seeing people who were exposed during gatherings almost two weeks post-Thanksgiving.

Dr. Crome added the rise in Covid patients has had a "significant" impact on the census at all Genesis hospital campuses. He said on Tuesday, the ICU had 16 of 20 patients diagnosed with Covid, and 13 of them are on ventilators.

According to Dr. Crome, a "majority" of their hospitalized patients who test positive for Covid continue to be unvaccinated, with 15 of the 16 positive tests from Tuesday's reports not vaccinated.

"A lot of what happens in the next couple of weeks could be dependent on our on our community," Dr. Crome said. "How they respond and how they behave as far as wearing a mask and avoiding large groups and and if they're not vaccinated, get vaccinated."

Dr. Crome gave the following advice to prevent infection:

If you are not vaccinated, get vaccinated

If you are vaccinated, get a booster

Wear a mask in pubic indoor spaces

Wash/sanitize your hands often

Practice physical distancing (at least 3-feet between you and another person) when you can

Stay home if you are ill and follow-up with your primary care provider as needed

The newly discovered Omicron strain was also discussed in the coalition's address, however they referenced the Iowa Department of Public Health's report which says the predominate strain in the state is Delta.

In Illinois, Rock Island Co. Health Department Administrator Nikita Ludwig also said a "majority" of people who are seriously ill or have died from Covid have not been vaccinated.

Ludwig pulled 219 positive cases from the past weekend and found 181 of those tests came from people who were not vaccinated. Three of the patients were partially vaccinated (having one of the two-dose series), while 35 were vaccinated and two people had a booster shot.

Rock Island County has reported 17 total deaths from Nov. 1st through Dec. 6th, with 11 of those cases coming from non-vaccinated individuals. Two were partially vaccinated, and four of the deaths were fully vaccinated, but had, "serious underlying health conditions," according to Ludwig.

Scott County Health Department Director Amy Thoreson believes the virus is just something we have to live with at this point, but says difficulties can be prevented if we are able to "change our actions" given the circumstances.

She explained cases were lower in previous months which gave many the opportunities for activities without much worry, but now an increase in numbers is more reason to take action.