At Monday's city council meeting, a representative from the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce updated aldermen on the project's goals and how it would be paid for.

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — For months, development of downtown Rock Island, including the district area, has been a big question-mark for area leaders.

On Monday, area leaders painted a clearer picture of how they want to breathe new life into that space.

If you take a walk down Second Avenue in downtown Rock Island, you will be accompanied by empty storefronts.

Walk a little further, and at the downtown's core is a sign of life.

"I think that downtown Rock Island has, because of the river, has the draw of bringing people down," Patricia Belvel said.

Belvel owns Colman Florists downtown, and has been a part of the Quad Cities community for her entire life.

Belvel said it is important that the community is engaged in the downtown transformation.

"Making it safe, making it something they want to come see, having events here they want to come to, I think that's more important than anything," Belvel said.

Jack Cullen is the Downtown Rock Island Director with the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce.

Cullen said creating a space for everyone to feel welcome and explore is "crucial" for the new downtown space.

"Looking at the downtown property owners to contribute about two-thirds and the city and other remaining partners for the other third," Cullen said.

The property owners would pay their share in the form of taxes specifically designated for the development projects, if the city approves a "Special Service Area," according to Cullen.

That "Special Service Area" is a tool for property owners in Illinois to fund improvements beyond basic municipal services in a defined geographic area, according to a news release from the Quad Cities Chamber.

The city council did not take any action or make any votes at Monday's meeting. That meeting was simply an opportunity for Cullen to update the council on project progress.

Cullen expects to be back in front of the council sometime in late spring or early summer next year with more firm data about support for the project. That could be when the city moves forward with more concrete plans, according to Cullen.