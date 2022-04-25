Quad Cities Community Foundation names new president, CEO

Sue Hafkemeyer joins the organization from the MercyOne Dubuque Foundation, bringing decades of nonprofit experience to the Quad Cities.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Quad Cities Community Foundation has named a new president and CEO who's taking the seat at the beginning of June.

In an announcement published on Monday, April 25, the area-wide nonprofit selected Sue Hafkemeyer to fill the position currently held by interim president and CEO Randy Moore, and she will take the seat on June 1.

Hafkemeyer comes to the QCCF off of 5 years of work as the executive director of the MercyOne Dubuque Foundation, which provides philanthropic work to the Dubuque hospital. Some of her achievements there include raising more than $8 million to support MercyOne programs and developing the organization's first planned giving program.

Before that, she lead communication and marketing at Loras College for nearly 10 years and worked as director of the Dubuque Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, leading a huge budget increase at the organization and spearheading a riverfront revitalization effort.

“The board and staff extend a warm welcome to the new leader of our storied organization,” Moore said. “With her diverse background in philanthropy, her strong relationship-building skills, and her vision for community transformation, we’re confident in Sue’s ability to lead the way in opening the Community Foundation’s next big chapter.”

Hafkemeyer said she sees an opportunity for QCCF to further develop its ability to foster equity and inclusion of diverse youth leaders using its connections and knowledge.

“Equity is an essential part of community development, and I believe the Community Foundation has a key role to play,” she said. “To create a vibrant community of change for diversity, equity, and inclusion, we have to identify, educate, and mentor students and young professionals of diverse backgrounds. Who are tomorrow’s leaders, and how can we develop them? These are questions the Community Foundation has already recognized as important. We want young leaders to see, in their own community, that there’s opportunity right here.”

Hafkemeyer said that she's inspired by her family; namely her daughter, who leads various nonprofit efforts and serves on multiple boards.