Quad Cities Comic Con has kicked off in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Quad Cities "Mighty Con" Comic Con is back this weekend.

The event kicked off Saturday, April 2 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. This year, over 80 vendors and artists are featured, selling classic and vintage toys, games, artwork, and of course, comic books.

Mighty Con travels all over the Midwest, and lead promoter Randy Beasley said he's excited to be back in the Quad Cities for the first time since 2020.

"We have Tony Moy, who's a professional artist, who was known for a lot of works in the comic industry," Beasley said. "We have John Clark, who is a very famous costume and prop designer and builder. We have Formula350 collectibles, the world's largest button and magnet assortment in the country."

The best part, he said, is watching people of all ages find something to enjoy.

"For me, seeing people my age, as crazy as it sounds, finding something that their parents got rid of," Beasley said. "Like old school toys or collectibles where you know you had it, but then you leave for a couple months and come back for the summer, they're gone. And you always regret it, and maybe you hold a little secret hate for your parents for doing that. I like seeing the people my age find those toys that they had. They're like, 'Oh wow!' Or the video games they had and they just get excited."