QC churches return to Ash Wednesday traditions under fewer COVID restrictions

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Churches in the Quad Cities marked the first Ash Wednesday in two years of coming together with fewer COVID-19 restrictions.

Many congregations went mask-less, but have now returned to old-age traditions.

Churches like St. Ambrose University Christ the King Chapel have been back holding in-person services for a year now.

"I've come to Ash Wednesday mass for as long as I can remember," said freshman Brynn Beenblossom.

"Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of our holy season of lent," said Tammy Norcross-Reitzler, campus ministry director. "It's a season of fasting and prayer."

The yearly tradition looked much different than during the height of the pandemic.

"All of those things we really missed even though we were able to gather somewhat in person," Norcross-Reitzler said.

It's been two years since churches like Christ the King have been able to hold services without masks.

"It's really nice to see everybody's faces," said freshman Chase Mason.

It's also a return of Catholic rituals like shaking hands and receiving communion face-to-face.

"Sometimes I feel like it's overshadowed, but it's a huge holiday and it's super important to me," Beenblossom said.

Parishioners are grateful this Ash Wednesday is more of the norm.

"It's a time for me to give up something that means a lot to me in order to sacrifice for the Lord," Mason said. "It's always good to give back to the community, even just by doing ashes just means a lot to me."

St. Ambrose University had three services on Wednesday. Staff said the turnout was larger than 2021.