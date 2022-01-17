QC Animal Welfare Center celebrates 'Betty White Challenge' with donation drive

A donation drive was held to celebrate the late actor and animal advocate's 100th birthday.

MILAN, Illinois — Even after her passing, the legend of icon Betty White and her ability to inspire others continues. One the most recent examples of her influence is the "Betty White Challenge" which had community members in the Quad Cities and around the country coming together for a good cause on Monday.

The challenge began with an online movement after White's death on Dec. 31, 2021. It involves people celebrating her known love of helping animals by donating to an animal rescue or charity on Jan. 17, a date that would have marked her 100th birthday.

Among those taking part in the festivities was Quad City Animal Welfare Center (QCAWC) who held an online and in-person donation drive at their main location in Milan.

The center's community services director, Stacey Teager, took part in assisting with the drive while dressing up as Betty White.

"When you make a donation to us, you're not only making a donation to help save lives of homeless animals," Teager said. "You're also helping your community, helping people afford quality care for their pets to be able to spay and neuter their pets at a reasonable cost, which controls pet overpopulation."

QCAWC is coming off a record-breaking year in 2021, helping facilitate over 1,300 adoptions, spaying and neutering over 4,000 animals, and serving nearly 3,000 clients at wellness clinics.