QCBR Home Show returns this Friday

After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, the home improvement event will return to Davenport at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.
The QC Home Show

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The QCBR Home Show is returning to the Quad Cities after two years on hiatus due to COVID-19.

The home improvement convention is run by the QCBR or Quad Cities Builders & Remodelers Association.

Organizers said the event will display the latest trends in flooring, windows, doors, siding, roofing, landscaping and more. 

There will be 112 different vendors at the event on the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds located at 2815 W. Locust Street in Davenport.

It will take place during these times:

  • Friday, Feb. 17: 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
  • Saturday, Feb. 18: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
  • Sunday, Feb. 19: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Admission will be $10 cash only at the door, with a $2 discount for seniors on Friday. Kids 12 and under are free.

