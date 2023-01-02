QCAWC 'Looking for Love' adoption promotion for special needs pets

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center is waving pet adoption fees in February for 14 pets with special needs.

MILAN, Ill. — The Quad City Animal Welfare Center is launching a program called “Looking for Love” on Wednesday, Feb 1. It’s a program to secure adoptions for 14 special needs animals.

The shelter says it’s hard for these specific pets to be adopted because of their conditions. Some of these animals have physical illnesses, while others simply need personality accommodations.

“They have a food allergy, or they're on special medication, or maybe they just have some, maybe they don't like other animals, or they wouldn't do well with other animals,” said Patti McRae, executive director of the Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

Right now, the QCWAC has seven dogs and seven cats available for adoption with a special need.

“This little dog here, Debbie, came to us with a litter of puppies. And they all have gotten adopted,” said McRae as she caressed a gray Pitbull laying on her lap.

“She is one of the best dogs with people. She loves kids, she loves going for walks, and she's just a great dog. The only thing about her that might be considered a negative is she is not fond of other dogs. And I wouldn't probably have her with cats as well.”

Under this program, adoption fees are waived, and the center provides three free training classes to help the new pet parent get acclimated to the pet’s needs.

“It's not all about the financial aspect of it for us, we're still going to screen everyone, we're going to fill out the application, we're going to have a lengthy conversation about the animal, we want to be very clear on expectations and make sure that they know exactly what they're getting,” said McRae.

The program originally ended on Valentine’s Day, but the center has extended the promotion an extra day.

“I think everyone should have a pet. I couldn't live my life without one,” chuckled McRae.



McRae says if you can not adopt one of these animals, the center is still in need of monetary and pet supply donations. She says these things help the animals have a comfortable stay until they find a home.

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center is located at 724 2nd Ave. W. in Milan. The center is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from noon to 5:00 pm.