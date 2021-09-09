QC Pro initiative to lead new discoveries for all things Quad Cities

Are you ready to become a real QC Pro? This new program tests your "in the know" knowledge of the Quad Cities.

MOLINE, Ill. — People living in the Quad Cities area now have a chance to become an expert of the area. Visit Quad Cities, the region's official destination management and marketing organization, announced a launch of the new QC Pro.

This new tourism initiative is an interactive program to lead Quad Citizens on discoveries for all things Quad Cities.

People can register at QuadCitiesPro.com, and will be sent three interactive videos via email. A QC Pro digital badge, toolkit, and certificate will be emailed following a passed completion.

One significant goal of the program is a destination promotion which involves an engagement with Quad Citizens to: improve pride, "brag-ability", and activate destination champions.

President and CEO of Visit Quad Cities Dave Herrell says it's imperative to continually invest in branding for tourism and the QC regional destination.

"The QC Pro initiative is a key component to an intentional and broader strategy of creating a standard of excellence with service delivery within the destination space," Herrell said. "We encourage all Quad Citizens to try our QC Pro platform and get further involved with tourism."

Tourism adds to the economy by supporting small businesses, jobs, essential public services, and quality of life amenities.

Herrell added the people currently living in the Quad Cities sharing their experiences is the most important thing to attract visitors.

"Tourism produces so many positive outcomes, but if [there isn't] a fundamental and solid relationship with residents and they understand the value, then [we] are not going to be able to use that energy in terms of marketing and promoting the destination," Herrell said.

Despite the challenges brought on by the global pandemic, Herrell says the Quad Cities had a "good" summer.

"I think a lot of people, due to the pent-up demand, were ready to get out and start experiencing communities and discovering new ones," Herrell said. "After Labor Day it really gets more challenging because it becomes more business to business so that's when it starts to slow."