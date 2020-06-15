QC Marathon will be virtual this year

Quad City marathon runners will have more freedom to personalize their run with the move to a virtual event for the 2020 event.

Organizers with the Quad Cities Marathon made an announcement on June 12, that the race will only be run virtually this year.

Instead of a one-day event runners can do their miles anytime from September 1-27. Runners will be able to choose their own routes.

There are is no prize money being given out to for elite runners or awards, but participants are receiving a packet, shirts, racing bibs, and finish medals.

Race officials also say that they are planning a two-day drive-thru packet pickup at the race headquarters in East Moline.

Organizers say given the circumstances, this is the right choice. “This is the best decision for our specific event due to the very large crowd at the starting line and at the post race party,” said Race Director Joe Moreno. “Also, our event requires months of planning and we would not be able to make this decision any later than we are right now.”