QC Marathon dashes through area this weekend: How to watch, avoid the races

MOLINE, Ill. — The annual Quad Cities Marathon will run along the scenic Mississippi riverfront this weekend, Sept. 25-26.
The weekend-long event is more than just one race; it's five races and an afterparty with massages, food, drinks and music. Activities will kick off 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the Tax Slayer Center. The main event - a 26.2 mile run that starts and ends in downtown Moline - will start 7 a.m. Sunday.
Find a map of the full- and half-marathon race routes here.
FOR THOSE WHO WANT TO WATCH
The marathon invites spectators, while remembering to be respectful of runners and stay off the race path, to cheer from the sidelines. According to the marathon, the best spots to watch the action include:
- The start and finish lines.
- Western Illinois University on River Drive in Moline.
- The foot of the I-74 Bridge in Bettendorf.
- The Isle in Bettendorf.
- Government Bridge in Davenport.
- The Rock Island Arsenal.
- Lyndsay Park in Davenport.
- The District of Rock Island.
- The foot of the I-74 Bridge in Moline.
Download the QCM Mobile App to track runners, find important points and mile markers along the course and more.
FOR THOSE WHO WANT TO AVOID
The Government Bridge will be closed to all traffic from 6 a.m. to noon Sunday, and the marathon will impact Rock Island Arsenal roads from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a news release from the arsenal.
The old eastbound I-74 bridge will also be closed to traffic from 6-9 a.m. Sunday, according to a release from the I-74 Mississippi River Bridge. Motorists heading into Illinois are encouraged to take the new I-74 Bridge, which is configured for two-way traffic.
The race routes will be closed to traffic as runners pass. Here are the mile markers of the race and the approximate timeframe that leading runners will be there:
- 7:05 a.m. - 7:16 a.m. - I-74 Bridge, one-fourth of the way across South to North.
- 7:10 a.m. - 7:32 a.m. - 12th Street, south of State and Grant streets in Bettendorf.
- 7:15 a.m. - 7:48 a.m. - Lincoln Road, near Burlington Coat Factory in Bettendorf.
- 7:20 a.m. - 8:04 a.m. - 18th Street, south of Central Avenue.
- 7:25 a.m. - 8:20 a.m. - Leach Park bike path, west of I-74 Bridge.
- 7:30 a.m. - 8:36 a.m. - Leach Park bike path, east of Lindsay Yacht Club.
- 7:35 a.m. - 8:52 a.m. - Leach Park bike path, near Lake Davenport Sailing Club.
- 7:40 a.m. - 9:08 a.m. - Leach Park bike path, east of Government Bridge.
- 7:45 a.m. - 9:24 a.m. - Beiderbecke Drive, east of Marquette Street in Davenport.
- 7:50 a.m. - 9:40 a.m. - Centennial Bridge, one-forth of the way across North to South.
- 7:55 a.m. - 9:56 a.m. - 18th Street, near 5th Avenue in Rock Island.
- 8 a.m. - 10:12 a.m. - 3rd Avenue, near 20th Street in Rock Island.
- 8:05 a.m. - 10:28 a.m. - Rock Island Arsenal, Armstrong Avenue near the Rock Island Viaduct.
- 8:10 a.m. - 10:44 a.m. - Rock Island Arsenal, Constitution Square on Pershing Street.
- 8:13 a.m. - 11 a.m. - Rock Island Arsenal cut-off point at Rodman and East avenues.
- 8:15 a.m. - 11 a.m. - Rock Island Arsenal, officer residences at Hedge Lane.
- 8:20 a.m. - 11:16 a.m. - Rock Island Arsenal, athletic complex at Blundt Road.
- 8:25 a.m. - 11:32 a.m. - Rock Island Arsenal, Blundt Road north of Moline gate.
- 8:30 a.m. - 11:48 a.m. - Rock Island Arsenal, golf course on King Drive.
- 8:35 a.m. - 12:04 p.m. - Rock Island Arsenal, at Rodman Avenue and Patton Court.
- 8:40 a.m. - 12:20 p.m. - John Deere Commons at River Drive and 17th Street in Moline.
- 8:45 a.m. - 12:36 p.m. - Celebration Belle at River Drive in Moline.
- 8:50 a.m. - 12:52 p.m. - River Drive, east of 41st Street in Moline.
- 8:55 a.m. - 1:08 p.m. - The Bend at 55th Street in Moline.
- 9 a.m. - 1:24 p.m. - River Drive, east of 41st Street in Moline.
- 9:05 a.m. - 1:40 p.m. - Celebration Belle at River Drive in Moline.
- 9:10 a.m. - 1:56 p.m. - River Drive and 15th Street in Moline.