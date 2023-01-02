QC Fire hockey team to host benefit game for Moline police officer battling brain cancer

Quad Cities area firefighters are hosting their 15th annual benefit hockey game, with this year's proceeds going to Branden Bowden.

MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's note: The video above aired on Feb. 1, 2023.

A Quad Cities hockey team made up of local firefighters is raising money to support a Moline police officer who has been diagnosed with brain cancer.

The Quad City Fire hockey team is made up of more than 15 firefighters from five area departments.

The game is slated for Saturday, March 4 at 3 p.m. at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark, 1201 River Drive, Moline.

The Fire will play the Chicago Fire hockey team in a game held before the QC Storm take the ice for First Responder Night.

The March 4 game is the Fire's 15th annual benefit game. The team has raised more than $60,000 for various causes over the past 14 years.

This year's beneficiary is Moline Police Officer Branden Bowden. Bowden was diagnosed with brain cancer in September 2022. He is married to Aron, a 911 telecommunicator with QCOMM dispatch center, and has two sons.

A Facebook post from the department says it all started during an overnight shift in September when Officer Branden Bowden noticed a loss of motor skills. Bowden was taken to a local hospital where they found a tumor on his brain.

Bowden has been with the department since May 2022, previously serving with the Silvis Police Department and the QC Metropolitan Enforcement Group.

