QC Disaster Relief is collecting supplies for victims of Hurricane Laura

Less than 24 hours after Laura made landfall in the United States, QC Disaster Relief was formed to help those impacted. Now, they're accepting donations.

SILVIS, Ill. — The QC Disaster Relief team is accepting donations between now and Wednesday at four locations around the Quad Cities.

They're asking for everything from diapers to toilet paper, bubble wrap to chainsaws, non-perishable foods and more. A complete list can be found below, although QC Disaster Relief is requesting that no clothing donations be given at this time, due to health concerns.

All supplies can be brought to The Apostolic Sanctuary in Silvis, Illinois; Farmers Insurance in both Moline, Illinois, and Davenport, Iowa; and Blackhawk Bank & Trust in Silvis, Illinois. Contact-less donation pickup directly from the car is available at the first three locations.

The group hopes to load up a truck as early as Wednesday, which will be driven to the Gulf Coast and directly delivered to Reach Out America.

When Hurricane Laura hit last Thursday, Luke Levine, Senior Pastor at The Apostolic Sanctuary, said they knew they had to do something.

The first step, according to Levine, was finding a trucking company. "It's quite expensive to haul stuff down," he said. That's when a Missouri-based business contacted him to donate a truck and a driver.

From there, other donations started pouring in. Including a week-long lease on a forklift from Hodge in Bettendorf.

"By Thursday afternoon we were up and rolling and developing the plan to collect supplies from across the Quad Cities," said Levine. And QC Disaster Relief was born.

The group hopes to continue their efforts beyond Hurricane Laura, and become an established relief system for whenever disaster strikes.