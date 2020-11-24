'At the bleakest point yet': QC COVID-19 Coalition holds briefing on coronavirus pandemic ahead of Thanksgiving

The coalition held a press conference ahead of Thanksgiving.

Nita Ludwig, Administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department confirmed 125 new cases of COVID-19 in the county meaning since the start of the pandemic, 7,908 people have tested positive for the coronavirus. There are currently 89 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Iowa Department of Public Health has confirmed 10,459 cases and 75 deaths in Scott County. Rivers noted that Sunday, IDPH reported six COVID-related deaths. One of those people was the first Scott County resident under 40-years-old to die from the coronavirus.

"Thanksgiving is two days away and we are at the bleakest point yet in this pandemic," Edward Rivers, Director of the Scott County Health Department said.

"I fear we will see a further spike in cases in the following weeks as COVID-19 will undoubtedly spread across the Thanksgiving table among those who choose to gather among extended family and friends."

Rivers encouraged residents in Scott County to stay at home and not celebrate the holiday with those who don't live under the same roof.

Linda Fredericksen, Director of MEDIC EMS, said the ambulance service has transported 650 COVID-positive patients. Some of those patients, she noted, are duplicates as the service is used to move patients to ICU beds in Rockford and Chicago, Illinois as well as Waterloo, Des Moines, and Burlington, Iowa as other beds are needed.

"We are getting hit hard," Fredericksen said. "Everybody needs to pay attention. This is getting worse, it's not getting better."

Fredericksen pleaded for people to wear masks, stay at home and respect others.