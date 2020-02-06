QC COVID-19 Coalition gives briefing, June 2

A group of healthcare professionals and community leaders gather daily to update the community's response to the pandemic.

A group of healthcare professionals and community leaders in the Quad Cities gather daily to update the community's response to the pandemic.

Tune into the briefing live on the WQAD Facebook page.

- Rock Island County reported 17 new cases for a total of 717 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. There were no additional deaths for a total of 27 RICO residents who have died from the coronavirus.

- Scott County confirmed 13 new cases for a total of 365 confirmed cases and is reporting 319 recovered. There were no additional deaths for a total of 10.

Chief Operations Officer and Director of Behavioral Health Services for UnityPoint Health: Robert Young Center, Mary Peterson, said the Center for Alcohol & Drug Services has seen the community begin to reach out for support again after stay-at-home orders have begun to expire.

The center can be reached at (563) 322-2667. Peterson said the center has resources to help the community navigate financial restraints.