QC bakeries feeling effects of inflation over Easter weekend due to bird flu

According to the U.S. agriculture department, food prices have jumped nearly 10 percent from 2021. It's the biggest increase since the 1980s.

Example video title will go here for this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The battle over inflation continues and local bakeries are also feeling the effects.

The rise is impacting area businesses while it tries to keep its product demand in supply.

"We have definitely noticed an increase in our overall price of what we order," said store manager Alex Hardcastle.

Cookies and Dreams in the Quad Cities area are now paying higher costs for its products.

"Pretty much any product that we use here in the bakery we have seen an increase in price," Hardcastle said.

Hardcastle also said several items have been out of stock recently for delivery. The store has been forced to buy products elsewhere.

"We're just ordering more to keep up with our demand," Hardcastle said.

According to the U.S. agriculture department, food prices have jumped nearly 10% from 2021. It's the biggest increase since the 1980s.

"Anywhere from $800 to $1,000 and in the past couple months, it's nearly double that," Hardcastle said.

Agriculture leaders said the rise is mostly due to the Avian Flu outbreak.

"They won't even have them in stock, so we have to go local to certain grocery stores," Hardcastle said.

The spike is also coming at one of its busiest times of the year, Easter weekend.

"We have been very busy today trying to keep up with all the cookies," Hardcastle said.