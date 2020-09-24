QC apple orchard sees record-breaking sales, attendance as fall apple-picking season kicks off

Despite the pandemic and extreme weather, the owner of Stone's Apple Barn says this year is already turning out better than last year.

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — The apple-picking season is here, and Stone's Apple Barn is already seeing record-breaking sales and attendance.

"It's going gangbusters," Owner Vince Bull says. "It's great for people to get out and finally do something with the COVID-19 problem going around."

"First, it was the late frost, then we got hit with the hail, then we got hit the hurricane," Bull says. "Then it was the drought and then we got hit with the rain, the nine inches in less than 5 days."

That weather cost him a third of his crop, but with a bumper crop coming in and a promising start to the season, he's staying positive.

"The first full weekend was last weekend and I think half of the Quad Cities was here," Bull says.

The ample amount of space, more than 150 acres of orchard, leaves plenty of room for social distancing.

"It's nice to come somewhere like here to go outside and just enjoy time with the kids," Customer Kara Soukup says.