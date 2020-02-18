Coat check and valet parking part of upgrades to QC airport

By 2022 there will be multiple updates to the QC Airport like coat check, valet parking, and solar panel parking.

MOLINE, Illinois — MOLINE, Illinois – The start of major renovations at the Quad City International Airport is weeks away. It’s part of an effort to update the airport and stop the loss of passengers flying in and out of Moline.

Between April and May, there will be new valet parking services and a coat check. Airport executives say these two upgrades could bring the airport up to $150,000 in revenue. But some travelers say both updates don’t appeal to them.

“Usually I get Uber or someone to drop me off and pick me up from the airport,” says Josh Eaves, traveling from the Quad Cities to visit family in Mississippi.

“One thing that kept coming up, is valet and coat check is an easy amenity to add, but really valuable to our passengers especially considering how many business travelers we serve,” says Ashleigh Johnston, Public Relations and Marketing for the Quad City International Airport.

The airport says they're trying to stay competitive with other area airports, like Cedar Rapids and Rockford, which already have these services.

“I mean the parking there is so close, why would I need valet?” questions Irene Ponce, traveling to Dallas. “Unless it was 30 below and it’s a blizzard, I might try it.”

Coat check and valet aren’t the only changes planned. By spring, work will begin on a covered parking lot, which will be complete with solar panels. Over the next three years, the airport could update its bag check and security screening area, but that may depend on federal funding.

“We don’t want to add things that don’t provide value just for the sake of adding them and we really do think this is a valuable addition,” Johnston says.