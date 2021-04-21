QC Airport sees busiest month since early 2020

“All indications have pointed toward a pent-up demand for travel and we’re seeing the evidence of that here,” QC Airport Director Benjamin Leischner.

MOLINE, Ill. — QC Airport saw a boost of nearly 12,000 passengers in March, according to a press release from the Quad Cities International Airport.

Officials credit restored routes and additional spring break service for the boost in passengers.

Quad City Airport Director Benjamin Leischner said there is a ‘pent-up’ demand for travel.

“The continued roll-out of the vaccine and loosening restrictions are contributing factors, instilling confidence in people who are ready to travel again,” said Leischner.

The increase improved traffic in the airport to a 46% decline over 2019, compared to the 56-60% decline that has been the norm for the past several months.