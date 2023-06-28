QC air quality 'very unhealthy': Doctors recommend those with breathing issues to avoid outdoor activities

The low air quality is coming from wildfire smoke in Canada. Doctors recommend using at least a KN95 quality mask or better if doing activities outside.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Low air quality continues to blanket the Quad Cities. As of the night of June 27, the area is still under 'very unhealthy' air conditions, according to government agencies.

In the afternoon at Schwiebert Park, the Davenport skyline and Centennial Bridge were still covered in a light haze.

The conditions didn't stop some families from visiting the park - with kids at the playground and splash park.

Dee Davis, Helina Hill and Louise Love were relaxing on a park bench watching their children play. The changing weather, however, still raised some concerns.

"One minute it's cold, next minute it's pouring down rain, next minute it's humidity," Hill said. "Now it's foggy and I don't know. The weather don't know what it want to do."

Doctors are also concerned - but more so with the particulate matter and pollutants in the air.

"It's extremely irritating. It can cause bronchospasm, cause a lot of inflammation and cause lots of breathing issues — even with folks that don't have asthma," Genesis Health Group pulmonologist Dr. Humphrey Wong said.

Doctors said short distances outdoors, such as from your house to the car, should be fine, but that outdoor activities should be avoided for those with breathing problems.

"If you are a person who has an underlying pulmonary condition, such as COPD, emphysema, asthma, I would certainly avoid exertion outside," Dr. Wong said.

Dr. Wong also said that parents may want to reconsider any outdoor plans for kids until the air quality improves.

"I would caution against adolescents to exercise and to work out in this environment for right now," he said.

Doctors added if you have to do things outside, a better mask than a homemade one is recommended.

"Certainly a high-quality mask, like KN-95 or higher, can still filter out some of the really small particulate matter," Dr. Wong said.

Low air quality is expected to continue through June 28 and possibly later. Up-to-date information will be available on our website from the StormTrack8 team.

Up-to-date air quality information in your area is available at AirNow.gov.