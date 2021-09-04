Q2030 Begins Nonprofit and Seeks an Executive Director

Q2030 begins new 501(C)3

MOLINE, Ill. — The organization Q2030, who created a series of table discussions throughout the quad cities called "The Big Table" is all part of an area initiative designed to make a better community over the next decade.

Now, the organization has created a stand-alone, new 501(C) organization.

Co-chair and Quad City native, Joe Slavens, said diversity is one of the organization's top priorities.

"The most successful communities and regions are those that are the most diverse communities and embracing diversity is an economic development opportunity."

Now, Q2030 is looking for an executive director to lead the group. Slavens said the organization is looking for particular characteristics in a new executive director.

"Their familiarity with the Quad Cities and the challenges that it faces and the strengths that it has, you know, being a really effective communicator, being, you know, and that really starts with listening but ultimately do have to tell the story.