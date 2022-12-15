'It's magical' | Putnam Museum kicks off return of Polar Express Pajama Party

The tradition of watching the classic holiday movie in seasonal pajamas was scaled back for the past couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Quad City area families are jumping into some festive attire this holiday season as a local tradition makes its comeback.

The Polar Express Pajama Party returned to the Putnam Museum and Science Center in Davenport on Thursday, Dec. 15.

The holiday tradition was scaled back for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The all-ages event has been running for more than 10 years.

Activities include face painting, a hot chocolate bar, a make-and-take sleigh bell station and a "lights-out" adventure through the museum.

"It's magical," Putnam Museum visitor services manager Amanda Crosby said. "That's how I would put it into words. It's so much fun to see people come in and the families will come in, especially as they come in with their matching PJs."

"They're getting older but they still love to come," mother Heidi Erickson said. "It's been our family tradition for lots of years."

The event's weekend schedule is as follows:

Friday, Dec. 16: Activities from 2 to 9 p.m., Movies at 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8:15 p.m.

Activities from 2 to 9 p.m., Movies at 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 : Activities from 2 to 9 p.m., Movies at 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8:15 p.m.

Activities from 2 to 9 p.m., Movies at 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18: Activities from 12 to 7 p.m., Movies at 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m.

Admission costs $16 for adults and $14 for youth. There's also a VIP package option available for $30

General ticket holders are able to pick their movie and participate in all activities. VIP ticket holders are able to pick their movie, participate in all activities, plus have priority seating for the movie and receive a VIP package, which includes exclusive Polar Express memorabilia.

For more information, visit Putnam's website by clicking/tapping here.

More From News 8