Putnam Museum opens new "Liberated Voices / Changed Lives" exhibit

The installation commemorates local faces that lead the charge in the womens' suffrage movement.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Putnam Museum is commemorating the anniversary of a piece of landmark legislation and some of local people who were a part of the movement behind it.

The museum's new "Liberated Voices / Changed Lives" exhibit celebrates the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which gave American women the right to vote after decades of womens' suffrage campaigning.

The exhibit includes artifacts, photos, clothing, and re-enactments that tell the story of the push for suffrage by examining the stories of Quad City-area suffragists in the early 1900s, such as Dr. Mabel, Ms. Eldorado Jones, Mrs. Francis Baker, and many more. It also documents technological and societal innovations that changed home life for women in the time period and allowed them the free time needed to go out and campaign.

Rachel Mullins, President and CEO of the Putnam Museum and Science Center describes the importance of sharing these stories in the modern day, saying, "The exhibit is really for everyone. We’re hoping that all ages find something that they can learn and be inspired by, including our young women. We’re really partnering with girl scouts and local boys and girls clubs here to make sure that we got access here to the schools and others that are really empowering young girls to have a voice."