Putnam Museum unveils LGBTQ history panels Tuesday

Quad Cities Pride in Memory showcased a set of six history panels representing the lives of local LGBTQ+ residents from the 1960s through the 2000s.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Putnam Museum is part of a project highlighting LGBTQ+ history in the Quad Cities.

In cooperation with Quad Cities Pride in Memory, the museum laid out photos and items of the QC's past — showing how the LGBTQ+ community has changed over the years.

The group's goal is to share people's untold stories.

"Every story is important and they all deserve to be told and we find out so many amazing things, and as a pastor, I have watched too many people die without their stories being recorded properly," said Pastor and QC Pride in Memory president Reverend Rich Hendricks.

Students from Augustana also joined in on the project, producing their own multimedia presentations for the panels.