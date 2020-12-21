Heartwarming: Purses filled with necessities donated for women in need in Henderson County

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages, 2020 has taken a toll on everyone. Lending a helping hand to others is needed now more than ever.

HENDERSON COUNTY, ILLINOIS, Ill. — As the COVID-19 pandemic rages, 2020 has taken a toll on everyone and lending a helping hand to others is needed now more than ever.

Purses of Love donated 31 purses filled with supplies for women in need to the Henderson County Sheriff's Department.

The purses are filled with toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, shampoo, conditioner, lotion and other needed items. Some contain socks, scarves, jewelry or nail polish, a Facebook post from the department said.

Officers will distribute the purses from their squad cars.