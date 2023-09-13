Batch of mosquitos tests positive for West Nile virus in McDonough County

The batch was collected on Sept. 7 in Macomb.

A batch of mosquitoes recently tested positive for West Nile virus in McDonough County. The batch was collected on Sept. 7 in Macomb, according to the McDonough County Health Department.

The virus is transmitted through mosquito bites, but the insects have to pick it up from feeding on an infected bird, according to the department.

Symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches and can last from a few days to weeks. However, four out of five people with West Nile virus do not show any symptoms, according to the release. Rare cases of severe illnesses and death can occur. Those over 50 or who are immunocompromised are at a higher risk of severe illness.

The Illinois Department of Health recommends implementing the "three R's" to prevent infection: reduce, repel and report.

Reducing exposure can be done by limiting time outside when mosquitoes are active. The insects are most prevalent between dusk and dawn.

Other methods to avoid mosquitoes include making sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens and eliminating places with standing water, such as bird baths, flowerpots, old tires and other receptacles. Mosquitoes breed near this environment.

Mosquitoes can be repelled by wearing shoes and socks, along with long pants and a long-sleeved shirt while outdoors. Insect repellants that contain DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR 3535 should be used as well.

Lastly, the department asks the public to report anything that might result in the spread of the virus, such as areas of standing water that have been there for more than a week.

Citizens can also report sick or dying birds to their local health department so they can be tested for the virus. Birds that have been hit by a car, ran into a building or have been attacked by another animal are not eligible.

More information on steps to prevent contracting the virus can be found here on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website.