Report finds nearly half of water from U.S. faucets could contain 'forever chemicals'

The USGS tested 716 tap water locations across the country from 2016 to 2021 - including sites in residential, rural, protected and industrial areas.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOLINE, Ill. — A new report from the U.S. Geological Survey estimates nearly half of water from U.S. faucets could contain PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals."

For this research, the USGS tested 716 tap water locations across the country from 2016 through 2021, according to the report. It included sites in residential and rural areas, along with protected lands and industrial areas

Researchers looked at both public water supplies as well as privately-owned water wells. Each sample tested for 32 PFAS chemicals, but there are still thousands of others for which the study did not test, according to the report.

Overall, the study suggested PFAS chemicals could be found in about 45 percent of U.S. drinking water samples.

In March 2023, the Environmental Protection Agency released proposed goals for contaminants, the report cited. Those vary based on the chemical. Currently, there are no final enforceable drinking water standards in the U.S. for PFAS chemicals, according to the report.

The Safe Drinking Water Act requires public water systems to provide an annual report about water quality and any contaminants. Many of those reports also list any testing for PFAS chemicals, so you can see how each test compares to recommended levels.

In Moline, during the latest water quality report in 2022, one PFAS chemical test was higher than the goal. Others were lower, but still present, according to the report from the City of Moline.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources requires all community water systems to prepare an annual report by July 1 each year, which includes the most recent testing results and any violations, according to the Department of Public Health.

The latest report from Iowa American Water's Quad Cities District also found higher than recommended PFAS levels during tests in 2022.

The EPA suggests using activated carbon filters as a treatment for PFAS in water supply. It is the most studied treatment for removing the chemicals, according to the agency's website. Some of those options are available for your home.

Read the full report below: