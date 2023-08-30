Vehicle accident leaves 1 dead along Knox Highway 25 in Knox County

Knox County deputies found the vehicle in the early hours of Wednesday, Aug. 30.

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. — Knox County deputies found one person deceased in a vehicle at the 1300 block of Knox Highway 25 Wednesday morning, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

The victim's name has not been released, as deputies are waiting for an official identification and the notification of the victim's family.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but no foul play is suspected.

