Tow truck driver struck and killed: What drivers can do to keep them safe

Iowa's 'Move Over Law' says you must move over and slow down for emergency vehicles, as well as tow trucks and personal vehicles with their lights flashing.

STOCKTON, Iowa — Almost everyone knows that you pull over for an emergency vehicle with flashing lights, but according to Iowa's "Move Over Law," this applies to more than just emergency vehicles.

But early Monday morning, a tow operator doing their job along Interstate 80 near Bettendorf lost their life after a Jeep struck them.

"We're fathers, we're brothers, we're friends…and people need to keep an eye out for us to," tow truck driver Ken Yeaman said.

Yeaman has worked in the towing industry for 25 years.

"I can't stress enough about safety for us," he added. "People need to put their cell phones down."

According to Iowa law, tow truck drivers need to be treated like any other first responder. News 8 spoke with Andrea Henry from Iowa's Department of Transportation to clarify the law.

"Iowa's 'Move Over Law' actually requires anybody that is traveling that sees a vehicle on the side of the road to move over if they safely can, if there's flashing lights on that vehicle," Henry said. "So that could include emergency vehicles such as fire trucks or police officers, or it could also include tow trucks or even a personal vehicle that is disabled in hazards hazard lights on."

For Yeaman, his safety is on the line. Last year, he said he was almost hit three times while on the job with drivers coming within inches of him. He and his fellow drivers have flashing lights on their trucks, cones up and wear reflective gear to let others know they're there.