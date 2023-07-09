Rural Burlington home catches fire Sunday morning, nobody injured

The fire was called in at 8:31 a.m. to the Burlington Fire Department and Mediapolis Fire Department.

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A home in Tama Township, a rural part of Burlington, caught fire in a storage area early Sunday morning.

The fire was called in at 8:31 a.m. to the Burlington Fire Department and Mediapolis Fire Department. They responded 17 minutes later due to road closures, along with 10 off-duty firefighters that were alerted by a box alarm, according to a press release.

Firefighters found the fire within a wall and contained it to an unoccupied part of the residence. It caused significant damage to the wall and extended through the roof.

Homeowner Stephanie Dingman was sleeping in another part of the home when the fire started. She was woken up by her neighbor Mr. Morrison and off-duty Burlington Police Officer Lt. Wayne Thompson.

Firefighters cleared the scene by 12:15 p.m. after ruling the fire accidental. No injuries were reported.