Armed robbery suspect apprehended in Louisa County after hours-long search

Another male suspect in connection to the robbery was arrested early Wednesday morning while the other fled on foot.

LOUISA COUNTY, Iowa — The Louisa County Sheriff's Office reported a male suspect on the run in Columbus Junction after he fled a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

The suspect has been apprehended as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6. He was on the run for around 10 hours.

The suspect was riding with another man in a vehicle that was involved in an armed robbery in Mt. Pleasant. While stopped by deputies from the sheriff's office, one man was arrested and turned over to the Mt. Pleasant Police Department. The other took off on foot.

Deputies established a perimeter around the area of the traffic stop and started a search using K9s and a drone. Walnut Street to Main Street and down to Community Bank had been blocked off.