Armed robbery suspect apprehended in Louisa County after hours-long search

Another male suspect in connection to the robbery was arrested early Wednesday morning while the other fled on foot.

LOUISA COUNTY, Iowa — The Louisa County Sheriff's Office has located a male suspect on the run in Columbus Junction after he fled a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, 35-year-old Calvin Antonio Williams of Chicago was apprehended at approximately 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6. He was on the run for around 10 hours.

Shortly before midnight on Sept. 5, Mount Pleasant police were notified of an armed robbery at the Best Western Motel at 810 N. Grand Ave.

Police say a man wearing a mask used a gun to demand money from the hotel staff before heading north in a vehicle. Witnesses helped identify the suspects and the vehicle.

Later, sheriff's deputies conducting a traffic stop at Highway 92 and Eastern Access Road in Columbus Junction pulled over the vehicle and arrested 28-year-old Marquise Rushin of Chicago. But Williams fled on foot, police say.

Deputies established a perimeter around the area of the traffic stop and started a search using K9s and a drone. Walnut Street to Main Street and down to Community Bank had been blocked off and the Columbus Community School District delayed school out of safety concerns.

A few hours later, the sheriff's office tells News 8 that Williams, posing as some sort of postal worker, knocked on a residential door and attempted to get the resident outside to sign something. When she went to grab her phone and call 911, the sheriff's office said Williams ran away again.

According to officers, eyewitnesses say Williams ran about 100 yards away into a nearby apartment building at 204 Main Street.

Around 12:50 p.m., officers entered the apartment building and found Williams hiding in a back room. He had a cut on his arm from breaking a window, authorities say.

Williams will be transferred over to the Mount Pleasant police department.

The Louisa County Sheriff's Office was assisted in the search by the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office, Muscatine City Police, Iowa State Patrol, Washington County Sheriff's Office, Columbus Junction Police, and Mount Pleasant Police Department.