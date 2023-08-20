x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Public Safety

Solo pilot crashes into a cornfield in rural Hanover

The pilot was found on IL Route 84 South Sunday morning, a short distance from his plane.
Credit: WNEP

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. — A solo pilot was found by Jo Daviess County Sheriff's deputies after multiple reports of a plane flying low and in distress Sunday morning.

The plane went down in rural Hanover cornfield near IL Route 84 South. Jo Daviess County Sheriff's deputies, Hanover Fire Department, Elizabeth Fire Department, Elizabeth EMS and AirCare responded to the scene of the crash.

The pilot was treated for minor injuries by Elizabeth EMS and released from the scene. The FAA and the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office are still investigating the incident and will release more information later.

News 8 will update this news story as more information is made available. Download our app and subscribe to our YouTube channel for updates.  

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Rock Island Police Department searching for Community Relations Commission volunteers

Before You Leave, Check This Out