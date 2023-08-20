Solo pilot crashes into a cornfield in rural Hanover

The pilot was found on IL Route 84 South Sunday morning, a short distance from his plane.

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. — A solo pilot was found by Jo Daviess County Sheriff's deputies after multiple reports of a plane flying low and in distress Sunday morning.

The plane went down in rural Hanover cornfield near IL Route 84 South. Jo Daviess County Sheriff's deputies, Hanover Fire Department, Elizabeth Fire Department, Elizabeth EMS and AirCare responded to the scene of the crash.

The pilot was treated for minor injuries by Elizabeth EMS and released from the scene. The FAA and the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office are still investigating the incident and will release more information later.