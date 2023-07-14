Smoke and poor air quality expected to return to the Quad Cities Saturday

Wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia are sending smoke southeast through North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota.

MOLINE, Ill. — As wildfires continue to ravage British Columbia and Alberta in Canada, more smoke is being blown towards the Quad Cities and is expected to arrive Saturday.

AirNow forecasts that air quality will get into the 101-150 range on the air quality index Saturday, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The worst of the smoke will dissipate by Sunday, leaving the area with moderate air quality.

A cold front is responsible for the incoming smoke, with wind from the west and northwest pushing smoke closer to the ground in northern Iowa, according to WOI's Meteorologist Brandon Lawrence, News 8's sister station.

For up-to-date information on air quality, visit AirNow.gov.

News 8 will update this news story as more information is made available.