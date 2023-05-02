Heavy police presence reported along 20th Avenue in Moline

An email from Moline police says officers are executing a search warrant in the area of 8th Street and 20th Avenue. The situation is contained to a single home.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline Police Department is serving a warrant in the area of 8th Street and 20th Avenue Tuesday afternoon, which is causing a disruption in traffic for some.

Details on the warrant have not been released.

News 8's Shelby Kluver is at the scene where she witnessed a SWAT vehicle and several police officers wearing bulletproof vests. About 15 law enforcement officers, including police and SWAT members, were seen at the location.

A team of about five people and a K9 went inside a house and have been inside for at least 15 minutes after yelling that they had a warrant to go inside. About three sides of the block are blocked off to incoming traffic. The screenshot below shows approximately where the roads are blocked off:

Police report that the situation is contained to a single house in the neighborhood.

Media have been advised to not livestream the scene in the meantime. The Moline Police Department says it'll release more information once the area is secure.

