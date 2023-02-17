QC Kia dealership spends weeks updating car software to prevent thefts

It's just a simple software update that prevents certain Kia cars from starting without the key and fob — and Smart Kia has been giving them out for weeks.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Kia cars are being targeted across the country, and in Rock Island alone, police say 74 Kia and Hyundai cars have been stolen — more than any other model.

It's a trend that took off when it was discovered how easy it was to steal certain models and then shared online. These cars are not built with an engine mobilizer, something Kia is now changing.

"It's simply a software upgrade that basically makes it so that you can't start that car without the key and the fob," said Colin Straka, service manager at Smart Kia of Davenport.

These completely free updates take less than 30 minutes.

"We hook up our Kia tablets, which is a direct link to Kia, plug it into the car, and we basically reprogram what they call the ECM, the electronic control module," Straka said.

Smart Kia began giving out these updates two weeks ago. Customers have been receiving letters from Kia letting them know if their car is eligible for the update.

"The software upgrade will basically make it so that it's just like having an immobilizer like the 2022 and newer models," said Jason Newman, Smart Kia's general manager.

This now makes it so thieves can't start the car unless they actually have the key and put it in the ignition.

All cars that are updated receive a sticker on the window saying the car now has an immobilizer. Kia is also offering steering wheel locks free of charge for vehicles not equipped with a burglar alarm.

Class action lawsuits have been filed by drivers, including ones in Illinois saying that this fix is too little too late and that Kia should recall these vehicles. A spokesperson for Kia responded, saying that these vehicles meet federal safety standards and don't warrant a recall.